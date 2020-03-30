Michigan Kroger stores hiring 2,000 workers over next few weeks

DETROIT – Grocery store chain Kroger is amplifying hiring efforts, adding 2,000 new workers over the next several weeks.

All hiring efforts are in response to continuing to provide fresh food and useful supplies to communities across the state during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Kroger remains committed to the well-being of our associates and our customers,” said Rachel Hurst, corporate affairs manager, The Kroger Co. of Michigan. “We are reaching out to all Michiganders who can help us continue to provide fresh food and supplies to our communities.”

Kroger initiated its expedited hiring process two weeks ago to shorten the time between application and employment, onboarding new hires in an average of 72 hours.

Kroger’s human resources leaders are working seven days a week to quickly interview and recruit new talent.

For the quickest hiring process, applicants should apply online at www.jobs.kroger.com.