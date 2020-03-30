Michigan State Police seek father, 6-year-old son last seen launching boat into Lake Erie

BERLIN, Mich. – Michigan State Police troopers are looking for Justin and Jax Oaks, who were last seen launching a boat into Lake Erie at about 10:30 a.m. Sunday.

According to authorities, the father and son left their home at about 9:45 a.m. and then launched their boat from the Downriver Marina and Campground.

Last contact with the two was at about 12:35 p.m.

Jaxon Oak is a 6-year-old boy. He is about 4 feet, 5 inches tall. He was last seen wearing a camouflage jacket.

Justin Oaks, 29, is about 6 feet, 1 inch tall and weighs 225. He was last seen wearing a tan vest and blue jeans.

Police said they were last seen with a 14 foot aluminum flat-bottom boat that was camouflage patterned.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Michigan State Police at 734-242-3500.