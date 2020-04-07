Search for missing father, son continues after boat pulled from Huron River a week after pair disappeared

SOUTH ROCKWOOD, Mich. – Police are searching for a missing father and son after pulling the pair’s boat from the Huron River on Sunday.

Flat Rock police, Brownstown police, Rockwood police, volunteers and the Great Lakes Water Recovery removed the boat from the river.

A boat belonging to a missing father and son was pulled from the Huron River on April 5, 2020. (Flat Rock Police)

Justin Oaks, 29, and his son, Jaxon, 6, left their home at about 9:45 a.m. on March 29 and launched their boat from the Downriver Marina and Campground in South Rockwood.

While the boat was found a week later, Justin and Jaxon have not been seen or heard from since leaving home.

Jaxon Oaks is about 4 feet, 5 inches tall. He was last seen wearing a camouflage jacket.

Justin Oaks is about 6 feet, 1 inch tall and weighs 225. He was last seen wearing a tan vest and blue jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to call Michigan State Police at 734-242-3500.