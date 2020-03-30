Michigan state Rep. Isaac Robinson dies

LANSING, Mich. – Michigan House Democratic Leader Christine Greig announced Sunday night Michigan Representative from District 4 Isaac Robinson had died.

“It is with extreme sadness that I share the passing of Rep. Isaac Robinson, who was a passionate advocate for his community and constituents," Greig said. "Our entire Democratic Caucus is devastated by the loss of our colleague and send our deepest condolences to his family and friends.”

Robinson was elected to his first term in 2018 and served on the Commerce and Tourism, Regulatory Reform and Tax Policy committees. He was a University of Michigan graduate who earned a Juris Doctor from Northwestern University Pritzker School of Law.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer released the following statement:

“Rep. Isaac Robinson had a huge heart, a quick wit, and a genuine passion for the people. I am very sad to hear of his passing. He was a fierce advocate for Detroiters and people across Southeast Michigan. He dedicated his career to ensuring justice and security for those he served, and the impact he had on his community will continue to be felt for years to come.

"Rep. Robinson will be missed by many, including me. It was an honor to serve the people of Michigan alongside him. My deepest condolences go out his family and loved ones, and to the people of Detroit and Hamtramck who elected him as their voice in the House.”

The Michigan Senate Democrats released the following statement:

“We are absolutely heartbroken to hear of Isaac’s untimely death. Isaac was a fighter for his district and proudly carried on the family tradition of advocating for the working people of Michigan. This is just terrible news and we will hold the Robinson family close in our prayers tonight.”

Speaker of the House, Lee Chatfield released the following statement:

“I am saddened by this terrible loss. Isaac Robinson was a tremendous friend and colleague, and we will all feel the sting of his passing. My prayers go out to his family, friends and the representatives here in the House who worked closely with him and knew him best. He will be sorely missed by us all.

“I will remember Isaac as a proud son of Rose Mary, an accomplished attorney, and a talented and effective representative of the people. But most of all, I will remember him as a passionate defender of the City of Detroit and the people who lived there. He cared deeply for that city, and his genuine love for its residents shined through in everything he did and in every decision he made.

“This will be a difficult night, and we will all miss him for a long time to come. But I hope in time we are all able to remember his enthusiasm, his laughter and the passion with which he lived his life."