Carhartt shifts production, plans to produce 2.5M masks, 50,000 gowns for hospitals

DETROIT – Dearborn-based Carhartt says it will shift production to produce masks and gowns for hospitals in need during the coronavirus pandemic.

On Monday, April 6, Carhartt says it will begin producing 50,000 medical gowns, and on April 20, the company will begin manufacturing 2.5 million masks.

“Serving and answering the call during times of need has always been an integral part of Carhartt’s history and it’s why consumers have trusted us to have their back for more than 130 years,” said Mark Valade, Chief Executive Officer at Carhartt. “We are humbled and honored to help all the essential workers serving and protecting us right now.”

Carhartt says associated from manufacturing facilities have volunteered to produce these items and the company will continue to compensate them for their important contribution to the effort to support the nation’s need for medical personal protective equipment.

Over the last few weeks, Carhartt temporarily closed all company-owned stores and implemented temporary rotating paid work schedules in its manufacturing and distribution facilities to encourage social distancing among associates.