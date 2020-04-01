Detroit yard waste collection delayed due to coronavirus pandemic

DETROIT – The City of Detroit Department of Public Works announced Wednesday that the yard waste collection program will be starting later than planned due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak in the state.

Officials expect the service to begin the week of April 27 and extend through the end of December.

Detroit residents can bag up grass clippings, leaves and small twigs to be picked up on a scheduled bi-monthly collection day once the service begins, officials said.

The Public Works department noted the following rules for residents using this service:

Grass clippings, leaves and small twigs should be contained in biodegradable paper bags

Branches and twigs that are up to 4 feet in length, and no more than 4 inches in diameter, should be bundled and tied securely and placed at the curbline. Individual bundles should not weigh more than 60 pounds.

When placing bagged yard waste at the curb, it should be at least six feet from the Courville container or in a personal garbage can that is clearly labeled “yard waste” on two sides of the container. The City’s contractors will not collect yard waste in plastic bags.



If yard waste needs to be disposed of immediately, residents can visit one of these free drop off locations.

Residents can contact their assigned contractor for information regarding collection schedules:

East and Southwest Detroit residents should call GFL Environmental at 844-464-3587.

West side residents should call Advanced Disposal at 844-233-8764.

