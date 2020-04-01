Coronavirus in Michigan: Here’s where we stand Tuesday night

DETROIT – Despite reports Monday that Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will officially end Michigan’s school year, she insisted Tuesday that the decision hasn’t been made.

Here’s what happened Tuesday:

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said she is considering all options before she makes a final decision on closing schools for the rest of the school year.

Despite reports that she is planning to end the year, she said Tuesday that a decision was coming soon, but she hasn’t officially shuttered schools.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel denied a request from craft store JoAnn Fabrics to remain open while the stay-at-home order is in place.

The chain said that maintaining onsite operations would protect lives since the store sell supplies that can be used to make face masks, face shields, hospital scrubs and gowns that are needed during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Ford Motor Co. announced it is delaying the restart of production at its North American plants in a move to further protect workers from the coronavirus.

The company had been aiming to restart production April 6 at Hermosillo Assembly Plant and April 14 at several key U.S. plants, including several in Metro Detroit.

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 7,615 as of Saturday, including 259 deaths, state officials report.

That number is up from 6,498 confirmed cases and 184 deaths Monday.

By next week, GM expects to deliver its first 20,000 masks to frontline workers.

GM says it launched a “rapid-response” project to produce masks at scale on March 20. Seven days later, the team had produced their first sample on the new production line.

When at full capacity, GM said it expects to deliver about 1.5 million masks each month.

Dearborn-based Carhartt says it will shift production to make masks and gowns for hospitals in need.

On April 6, Carhartt says it will begin producing 50,000 medical gowns, and on April 20, the company will begin manufacturing 2.5 million masks.

How about some good news?

While you are social distancing, you can explore Michigan virtually.

The #VirtualPureMichigan campaign will include live cameras showing places such as Traverse City, Holland and Frankenmuth, as well as virtual tours of museums, and other related educational experiences.

How COVID-19 Spreads

Person-to-person spread

The virus is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person.

Between people who are in close contact with one another (within about 6 feet).

Through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

These droplets can land in the mouths or noses of people who are nearby or possibly be inhaled into the lungs.

Can someone spread the virus without being sick?

Spread is possible before people show symptoms. People who are not showing symptoms can still be carrying the virus and can still pass it on to other people.

Spread from contact with contaminated surfaces or objects

It may be possible that a person can get COVID-19 by touching a surface or object that has the virus on it and then touching their own mouth, nose, or possibly their eyes, but this is not thought to be the main way the virus spreads.

How easily the virus spreads

How easily a virus spreads from person-to-person can vary. Some viruses are highly contagious (spread easily), like measles, while other viruses do not spread as easily. Another factor is whether the spread is sustained, spreading continually without stopping.

Prevention and Treatment

There is currently no vaccine to prevent coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). The best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed to this virus. However, as a reminder, CDC always recommends everyday preventive actions to help prevent the spread of respiratory diseases, including:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

