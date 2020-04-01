DIFS call center to assist consumers remotely amid coronavirus pandemic

LANSING, Mich. – Michigan’s Department of Insurance and Financial Services (DIFS) announced Wednesday that its call center will work remotely to remain available to residents amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak in the state.

DIFS says it will continue to assist Michigan consumers with insurance and financial services concerns, especially those impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“DIFS’ Office of Consumer Services is working remotely and stands ready to help Michiganders in need of assistance, especially with issues related to their health insurance and other coverages and financial services,” said Director of DIFS Anita Fox. “At a time when consumers may be concerned about the impact of COVID-19 on their lives, DIFS is here to help.”

DIFS call center representatives are available to assist with insurance, banking, credit union, mortgage and other consumer financial concerns, officials say.

DIFS can review complaints against insurance or financial service entities, but encourages consumers to resolve disputes directly with insurance or financial providers, officials said.

Residents can reach the DIFS call center between 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday at 877-999-6442.

DIFS said they are prepared to assist residents with the following:

Questions about health insurance coverage for COVID-19 treatment or testing

Concerns about access to telemedicine

Questions about the servicing of loans or mortgages

Questions about banks or credit unions and the availability of financial services during the COVID-19 pandemic

Insurance agent or consumer finance licensing questions

Questions about insurance policies, grace periods, and premium payment extensions in connection with the COVID-19 pandemic

Appealing an adverse decision regarding a health care claim under the Patient’s Right to Independent Review Act

Visit the DIFS website here for more information.

