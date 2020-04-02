Coronavirus in Michigan: Here’s where we stand as of Wednesday night

DETROIT – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer formally declared a state of disaster Wednesday, as the state’s death toll surpassed 300.

Here’s what happened Wednesday:

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer formally declared a state of disaster due to the economic, educational and civic issues caused by COVID-19.

She also sent a letter to Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey and House Speaker Lee Chatfield requesting a concurrent resolution extending the declared state of emergency and disaster by 70 days from the date of the resolution.

Attorney General Dana Nessel warned Menards to stop engaging in practices that may endanger customers and employees during the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

According to Nessel’s office, the company has been violating an Executive Order issued by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Hundreds of inmates have been released from Metro Detroit county jails in an attempt to slow the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19).

Officials have been reviewing the cases of inmates who would not be a danger to the public if released. Sentencing judges have the final say.

Local 4 will broadcast a special event with Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Thursday night about the state’s response to coronavirus. A virtual town hall event will air at 7 p.m. on Thursday. Gov. Whitmer will take questions from Michiganders about the ongoing COVID-19 crisis in the state.

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 9,334 as of Wednesday, including 337 deaths, state officials report.

That number is up from 7,615 confirmed cases and 259 deaths Tuesday.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said hundreds of ventilators arrived Tuesday from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

Whitmer has tweeted pictures of more than 400 ventilators that have come into Michigan from the Strategic National Stockpile.

Some residents in Michigan can get the latest coronavirus data from their county or city websites.

Most counties in Michigan are offering some sort of update on COVID-19 cases, along with exposure sites, age data and more. Check it out.

A curfew will be instituted in Flint to slow the spread of coronavirus, starting Thursday.

Mayor Sheldon Neeley said the curfew aims to limit the amount of people in public and increase social distancing.

How about some good news?

While you are social distancing, you can explore Michigan virtually.

The #VirtualPureMichigan campaign will include live cameras showing places such as Traverse City, Holland and Frankenmuth, as well as virtual tours of museums, and other related educational experiences.

People who think they may have been exposed to COVID-19 should contact their healthcare provider immediately.

