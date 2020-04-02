Michigan reps. Tlaib, Dingell call on TSA to protect DTW employees amid coronavirus pandemic

DETROIT – Michigan’s Congresswoman Rashia Tlaib (MI-13) and Congresswoman Debbie Dingell (MI-12) are calling on the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) to protect Detroit Metro Airport (DTW) employees amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

The congresswomen sent a letter to TSA Administrator David Pekoske, requesting the administration to safeguard the health and wellbeing of DTW employees after an employee tested positive for COVID-19 last week.

According to a statement from Tlaib’s office, there have also been direct reports from workers of unsafe conditions at DTW amid the pandemic.

“Frontline TSA employees have bravely continued to report for duty during this pandemic. It is only right that every possible step is taken to ensure the safety and security of these employees throughout the duration of this crisis,” the lawmakers said in the letter. “While the rapid spread of the virus has made it difficult to counter, it is clear that the TSA’s efforts to protect its employees at DTW have been insufficient to date.”

The lawmakers included a series of questions in the letter to clarify the TSA’s response plan to the COVID-19 outbreak in Michigan. Click here to read the full letter and questions.

Read More: