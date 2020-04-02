Michigan State adjusts schedules for summer courses due to coronavirus pandemic

EAST LANSING, Mich. – Michigan State University announced Thursday that summer courses will be taught online amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

MSU officials say the online-only courses will continue for the full summer session and summer session one. Summer courses begin on May 11, officials said.

The schedule change comes after MSU moved to online classes only as the pandemic unfolded in Michigan a few weeks ago.

“The fluidity of this pandemic compels us to make this difficult, but necessary decision to best protect our students, faculty, staff and guests,” said MSU President Samuel L. Stanley Jr., M.D. “We recognize these difficult decisions have a profound impact on our students. MSU remains committed to providing the necessary support to help our community members be successful during these extraordinary circumstances.”

MSU officials say that the university is working to expand course offerings for the summer so that students have more opportunities to earn credits remotely.

MSU listed the following additional changes to summer camps and programs:

New student orientation will be offered online for all incoming students.

On-campus programs for undergraduate students that are unable to be offered online are suspended, including those offered by the Graduate School.

All MSU pre-K-12 summer academic camps and pre-college programs that are unable to be transitioned online are suspended for the summer.

Grandparents U is canceled and participants will receive a full refund.

MSU labeled the following events as canceled by event organizers:

Youth in Government is canceled for the summer.

The Michigan Disabilities Sports Alliance Victory Games is canceled.

Students can learn more information by visiting MSU’s website here.

