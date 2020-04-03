Detroit offers $2 rides to State Fairgrounds coronavirus (COVID-19) test site

DETROIT – Detroit residents are now able to get rides to the coronavirus (COVID-19) test site at the State Fairgrounds for $2.

Anyone who doesn’t have a way to the test site can get a round-trip ride through IntelliRide.

The service will start transporting patients Monday. Residents can begin booking rides Saturday.

People must be getting picked up and dropped off at a Detroit address. Officials said no one will be turned away, even those who cannot afford to pay the $2 at the time of the ride.

Tests at the Fairgrounds are free, but a referral from a doctor is required. Detroit officials said 30 doctors are currently accepting new patients, including patients who don’t have insurance or can’t afford to pay.

Here’s how to get tested:

Call Your Doctor to get a prescription. If have symptoms of coughing, fever, or shortness of breath, contact your doctor to get a prescription. If you don’t have a doctor or don’t have insurance, go to the city website at . If have symptoms of coughing, fever, or shortness of breath, contact your doctor to get a prescription. If you don’t have a doctor or don’t have insurance, go to the city website at detroitmi.gov and you will find several across the city who will take you now. Need a doctor? Click here Make a Fairgrounds Appointment. Once your doctor orders a prescription, your test is free. Call 313.230.0505 to make an appointment – appointments are available in 24-48 hours. Don’t have transportation? Tell the call taker who books your Fairgrounds appointment. They will connect you directly to the car service to book your $2 ride. The rides are only for Detroiters being picked up and dropped off at a Detroit residence. The day of your test. When your driver arrives, bring your identification (if you don’t have a state issued ID, you can bring any other piece of identification such as a work badge, utility bill, etc.) and your prescription. Both the driver and passenger will be asked to wear masks and gloves for their protection. After the test, the driver will take you back home.

