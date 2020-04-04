Michigan governor, Detroit professional sports teams call for health care volunteers to assist the state’s coronavirus response

LANSING, Mich. – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer teamed up with the Detroit Pistons, Lions, Tigers and Red Wings to encourage health care workers from around the country to assist the state’s response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

In a video released Saturday, members of the sports teams called on nurses and doctors to bring their skills to Michigan and volunteer on the frontlines as the outbreak rapidly evolves in the state.

“I am grateful for the health care professionals who are on the front lines of this pandemic every single day, but these brave men and women can’t do it alone,” Whitmer said. “That’s why we are asking nurses, doctors, and qualified health care professionals across the country to bring their expertise to our state to combat this virus. If we work together, we can slow the spread and save lives.”

Watch the video announcement below.

The video features messages from Dwane Casey, Head Coach, Detroit Pistons; Matthew Stafford, Quarterback, Detroit Lions; Ron Gardenhire, Manager, Detroit Tigers; Matt Patricia, Head Coach, Detroit Lions; and Jeff Blashill, Head Coach, Detroit Red Wings.

In the video, health care professionals are encouraged to visit this website to fill out a form to volunteer at hospitals and medical centers in Michigan.

