Live update: Detroit convention center being turned into COVID-19 care facility

DETROIT – We are expecting an update Monday afternoon on the progress of turning a Detroit convention center into a coronavirus (COVID-19) care facility.

The Army Corps of Engineers, construction crews from the TCF Center workforce and union labor are working to create a space that can accommodate around 1,000 beds.

The site will relieve some of the burden on Metro Detroit hospitals overflowing with COVID-19 patients.

Officials said the TCF Center alternate care site is tracking to be one of the fastest builds in the country, given the experience of the workforce, the quality of the facility and the technology upgrades made during its $279 million renovation.

