Woman allegedly shot by neighbor in Oak Park after he claims they were too loud

OAK PARK, Mich. – Oak Park police are investigating a shooting that left a 26-year-old woman hospitalized after a neighbor allegedly shot her for being too loud.

The shooting happened on Miller near Greenfield early this morning.

The 37-year-old man was arrested and a pistol was recovered as well.

At this time we do not know the condition of the victim.

The case will be forwarded to the prosecutor’s office for possible charges once the investigation is complete.