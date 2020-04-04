Friends, family mourn death of Henry Ford Health nurse who died from COVID-19

DETROIT – Doctors and nurses are the heroes on the frontlines of the rapidly evolving coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Health care professionals are going to work every day to try and save lives.

Lisa Ewald, a woman who spent two decades as a nurse, died from COVID-19 on Tuesday.

The Dearborn woman was supposed to turn 54-years-old Saturday.

Ewald worked as a nurse at Henry Ford Hospital. She is one of the first health care workers in Michigan to lose her life to COVID-19.

Ewald’s family says the nurse suspected she had coronavirus after treating a patient with chest pains last month -- the patient later tested positive for COVID-19. Ewald’s family says she was not wearing a protective mask at the time.

Ewald didn’t show symptoms at first, and was denied the ability to take a COVID-19 test on two occasions, according to her family. The nurse later developed symptoms and was able to take a COVID-19 test.

Ewald received a positive test result for COVID-19 on Monday and was found dead at her home on Wednesday by a nurse conducting a welfare check.

Ewald’s family says the long-time nurse’s death is a devastating loss for them and the health care community.

“As healthcare providers on the frontlines of this pandemic, we know we are not immune to its traumatic effects,” said Henry Ford officials in a statement. “We continue to fight with every resource we have to protect our employees and provide the safest care to our patients.”

As hospitals across the county face a shortage of medical equipment and employees, Ewald’s death is a stark reminder of the ultimate sacrifice being made by health care workers amid the pandemic.

