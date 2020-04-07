Man accidentally shoots wife in Pontiac, police say

PONTIAC, Mich. – A man, 50, accidentally shot his wife, 48, in Pontiac on Monday while trying to break up a fight, police said.

According to police, the pair went outside to break up a fight between the victim’s daughter and six other individuals at their residence in the 100 block of Lake Street.

The victim’s husband then produced a handgun to shoot into the air and scare off the individuals, according to the report. When transitioning to fire in the air, the man accidentally discharged the weapon and shot his wife in the abdomen, police said.

Deputies and the Waterford Regional Fire Department responded to a report of the shooting around noon on Monday.

Police say the victim was found laying on the ground in front of the residence with an apparent gunshot wound in her abdomen when they arrived at the scene. The victim’s husband told police he shot her by accident and threw his gun behind the garage, officials said.

Deputies collected the weapon and apprehended the man.

The victim received medical attention from paramedics at the scene and then transported her to St. Joseph’s Mercy Hospital - Oakland once she had been stabilized, police said.

Deputies notified detectives who are continuing to investigate this case, officials said.

According to police, deputies were unable to locate the six individuals that instigated the fight. The arrestee and several witnesses were transported to the Pontiac Substation to speak with detectives, officials said.

Police say the victim is reported in stable condition. They were unable to speak with her because she was undergoing surgery.

The victim’s husband is lodged at the Oakland County Jail for Reckless Discharge of a Firearm and Felon in Possession of a Firearm, police say.