Central United Methodist Church in Detroit holds services over Zoom due to coronavirus (COVID-19)

DETROIT – Churches may not be having in-person services because of social distancing guidelines due to coronavirus (COVID-19), but some are making sure services go on digitally.

One of Detroit’s most prominent churches is busier than normal. The Central United Methodist Church is offering prayers via Zoom meetings.

While many people are looking for something to do, Rev. Jill Hardt Zundel would like a day to catch her breath.

“Every week is a new challenge and every week we’re trying to figure out the best way we can continue to be administering to the city,” she said. “We’re doing it differently than we’ve ever done it before.”

People who are on the street can stop by the church everyday for food, warmth and to get mail. There are usually 200-300 people who do so.

“When we began this there were a lot of empty dates in our bag lunch calendar. They’ve been filled by community groups, by people in their neighborhood asking people to make sandwiches and come together. So, it’s just been really nice to see that come together,” she said.

Pingree Manufacturing stopped making fashion gear and started making protective gear. It found a safe space to do it at the Church’s peace gallery.

The business retooled the last two weeks working with Detroit Denim to manufacturer face shields.