Coronavirus in Michigan: Here’s where we stand as of Tuesday night

DETROIT – Michigan’s emergency declaration was extended Tuesday, while Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will likely extend the stay-at-home order later this week.

Here’s what happened Tuesday:

The Michigan Senate has voted to expand the state’s emergency declaration for the coronavirus pandemic by 23 days.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said last week she wanted the Legislature to extend the Emergency Declaration and Disaster order for 70 more days.

Officials said 734 Henry Ford Health employees have tested positive for COVID-19. The health system has more than 31,000 employees working across five hospitals.

Related: Friends, family mourn death of Henry Ford Health nurse who died from COVID-19

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed an Executive Order that temporarily suspends licensing and regulation of emergency medical services during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The Department of Health and Human Services will not be required to conduct annual random inspections of life support vehicles or annual inspections of life support agencies.

These will only be inspected if the department has reason to believe they are out of compliance.

Livingston County care facilities are preparing to take patients from overwhelmed hospitals.

The facilities will take recovering COVID-19 patients, so other hospitals can provide advanced care to the people who need it.

TDetroit announced that it will start giving surgical masks to riders on Department of Transportation buses beginning Wednesday.

RELATED: ‘I’m terrified of getting it’: Bus drivers push Detroit to halt service during COVID-19 pandemic

The city expects to distribute 20,000 masks during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. They will be provided to riders as they board buses via a dispenser by the door.

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 18,970 as of Tuesday, including 845 deaths, state officials report.

That number is up from 17,221 confirmed cases and 727 deaths Monday.

The Henry Ford health System began reporting COVID-19 patient discharges on Tuesday.

The health system said 778 COVID-19 patients have been discharged home in last 30 days

How about some good news?

While you are social distancing, you can explore Michigan virtually.

The #VirtualPureMichigan campaign will include live cameras showing places such as Traverse City, Holland and Frankenmuth, as well as virtual tours of museums, and other related educational experiences.

How COVID-19 Spreads

Person-to-person spread

The virus is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person.

Between people who are in close contact with one another (within about 6 feet).

Through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

These droplets can land in the mouths or noses of people who are nearby or possibly be inhaled into the lungs.

Can someone spread the virus without being sick?

Spread is possible before people show symptoms. People who are not showing symptoms can still be carrying the virus and can still pass it on to other people.

Spread from contact with contaminated surfaces or objects

It may be possible that a person can get COVID-19 by touching a surface or object that has the virus on it and then touching their own mouth, nose, or possibly their eyes, but this is not thought to be the main way the virus spreads.

How easily the virus spreads

How easily a virus spreads from person-to-person can vary. Some viruses are highly contagious (spread easily), like measles, while other viruses do not spread as easily. Another factor is whether the spread is sustained, spreading continually without stopping.

Prevention and Treatment

There is currently no vaccine to prevent coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). The best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed to this virus. However, as a reminder, CDC always recommends everyday preventive actions to help prevent the spread of respiratory diseases, including:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

MORE: Beaumont Health launches coronavirus hotline for patients with symptoms

People who think they may have been exposed to COVID-19 should contact their healthcare provider immediately.

Question about coronavirus? Ask Dr. McGeorge here.