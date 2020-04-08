Detroit restaurant Standby releases cocktail e-book to support employees

DETROIT – Detroit restaurant and cocktail bar Standby has released a cocktail e-book for patrons to make their favorite drinks at home.

The e-book is comprised of well-loved cocktails that have been offered at the restaurant over the years, officials said.

Bars and restaurants have been closed to the public throughout Michigan as the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic continues to evolve.

Downtown’s Standby is hoping to support their team members during this challenging time for restaurant and bar workers.

All proceeds from the cocktail e-book will be donated to team members, officials said.

You can find the e-book for sale here.

