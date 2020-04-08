55ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the public file, call (313) 222-0566

55ºF

Local News

Detroit restaurant Standby releases cocktail e-book to support employees

All proceeds will be donated to Standby team members

Cassidy Johncox, Web Producer

Tags: Detroit, Michigan, Wayne County, News, Cocktails, Restaurant, Standby, Quarantine, Stay At Home, Coronavirus, Michigan Coronavirus, COVID-19, Michigan COVID-19
A photo of Tom's Marg, a cocktail recipe available in Standby's new cocktail e-book.
A photo of Tom's Marg, a cocktail recipe available in Standby's new cocktail e-book. (Standby)

DETROIT – Detroit restaurant and cocktail bar Standby has released a cocktail e-book for patrons to make their favorite drinks at home.

The e-book is comprised of well-loved cocktails that have been offered at the restaurant over the years, officials said.

Bars and restaurants have been closed to the public throughout Michigan as the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic continues to evolve.

Related: Coronavirus in Michigan: Here’s where we stand today

Downtown’s Standby is hoping to support their team members during this challenging time for restaurant and bar workers.

All proceeds from the cocktail e-book will be donated to team members, officials said.

You can find the e-book for sale here.

Read More:

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: