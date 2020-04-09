Detroit convention center expected to open for COVID-19 patients on Friday, April 10

DEROIT – A convention center in Detroit that’s been undergoing preparations to become an alternate coronavirus (COVID-19) care facility will be ready and open for patients on Friday, April 10, according to Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Whitmer said in a news release Thursday that the TCF Center -- now being called the “TCF Regional Care Center” -- is scheduled to accept its first 25 patients on Friday. The facility will be supported by staff and resources from Henry Ford Health System, McLaren Health Care, Beaumont Health and the Detroit Medical Center.

“Fighting this virus is going to take all of us working together as Michiganders, and we are proud to be partnering with these Michigan health care systems to help save lives and ensure those with the most serious cases of COVID-19 get the care they need,” Whitmer said. “Our hospitals and medical professionals are serving on the frontline in the fight against COVID-19, and they are proving that once again by stepping up to support the TCF Regional Care Center.”

Key personnel at TCF Regional Care Center, according to Whitmer’s release:

Lynn Torossian will lead overall management of TCF Regional Care Center. Torossian most recently served as President and CEO of CEO of Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital.

Daniel Medrano will lead day-to-day operations at the TCF Regional Care Center. Medrano is currently serving as Corporate Vice President of Facilities Management of McLaren Health Care.

Jenny Atas will lead medical services at TCF Regional Care Center. Dr. Atas is the regional care coordinator for Region 2 South Trauma Network (RTN), serving Monroe, Washtenaw and Wayne counties, including the city of Detroit. Region 2 South is served by 35 hospitals, 92 EMS agencies, four EMS Medical Control Authorities and four Health Departments.

Members of the Michigan National Guard have been assisting the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) with logistics support to establish the alternative care facility at TCF that is intended to have up to 1,000 beds. The center will receive patients from other southeast Michigan acute-care hospitals at least 48 hours after having been admitted as an inpatient at one of those acute-care facilities.

The TCF Regional Care Center will not accept patients by ambulance or walk-up, and it will not have an intensive care unit area or provide care to patients who need ventilation.

The state has set up a new site where trained medical professionals can register to serve -- michigan.gov/fightcovid19. There you will find specific areas in which to volunteer.

Detroit has nearly 6,000 confirmed cases

As of Thursday morning, the city of Detroit’s health department reports 5,834 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the city with 247 deaths attributed to the virus. The region is expected to reach a peak in cases this week.

The state of Michigan altogether reported an additional 1,376 confirmed COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, April 8. It was the state’s lowest daily new cases report since March 31.

Overall, as of Wednesday, Michigan has 20,346 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 959 deaths related to the virus.