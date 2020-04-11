Temporary hospital scaled back at Novi’s Suburban Collection Showplace

NOVI, Mich. – The Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi is typically a spot for big events, but right now, it houses hospital beds.

The temporary hospital scaled back its initial plans to 250 beds instead of the 1,000 originally planned.

Esther Johnson, a project manager with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, said that number can change again.

“Working with the state and understanding that this disease and pandemic is continually changing and we have to move with that target,” Johnson said.

That target is consistently moving -- especially in the last few weeks. Michigan is one of the states with the most COVID-19 cases.

The TCF Center in Detroit took in its first round of patients Friday and the Suburban Collection Showplace is expected to do the same soon.

“This facility is being built for a patient profile of what we’re going to call a medium-level care for COVID-positive patients,” Johnson said. “Everybody here will be COVID-positive.”

No one the at Suburban Collection Showplace will need to be placed on a ventilator but might need oxygen.

The center is expected to open for patients April 20.

Anyone who believes they might have coronavirus should follow the CDC guidelines. Michigan.gov has a list of resources available to those concerned about COVID-19.

