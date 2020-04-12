Greater Lansing Food Bank postpones opening 19 community gardens due to coronavirus concerns

LANSING, Mich. – A Lansing-area food bank has postponed opening 19 community gardens because of concerns that residents using them or sharing gardening tools could spread or contract the coronavirus.

The Greater Lansing Food Bank mission for the Garden Project provides home and community gardens for low- and moderate-income residents.

The organization says the allotments, which usually open in April or May, will remain closed until further notice.

CEO Michelle Lantz told The Lansing State Journal that the nonprofit doesn’t want to encourage people to be out in a community setting in contact with one another. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer last month issued an executive stay-at-home order.