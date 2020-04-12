Historic Detroit churches face difficult decisions in wake of COVID-19

DETROIT – Places of worship all around the world turned to the internet during Holy Week to reach people.

For some historic churches, that has been a challenge.

Reverend Charles Adams admitted that at first, he didn’t realize how dangerous COVID-19 is. Then members of his church began to die. He cancelled in-person services and still got an earful from unhappy members.

Update April 12, 3 p.m. -- Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases up to 24,638; Death toll now at 1,487

“I succeeded my father -- who served here for 50 years -- and there was a very well meaning, very faithful member of our congregation that came up to me and said ‘Your father would have never closed the doors to this church,’ I said ‘Ma’am I would like to think he would,’” Adams said.

It was a tough call, Adam said, to close the doors of Hartford Memorial Baptist Church, the first African American church on Detroit’s west side.

The church sat empty Easter Sunday and streamed its three services online. Before the outbreak, an estimated 2,000 people would be present for services.

Adams said he did not truly understand how dangerous COVID-19 is, especially to the African American community. When members of his congregation, some of the most vulnerable to the virus, started dying, he knew he had to close the doors to slow the spread.

Hartford Memorial Baptist Church has lost nine members so far.

“It’s been very painful," Adams said. "Not only members that we have lost, but the members of ICU.”

In addition to the nine dead from COVID-19, others have passed away from natural causes during the stay-at-home orders. Funerals aren’t being held out of caution and families cannot say goodbye to their loved ones.

Adams said there is a positive that he’s learned -- and had to learn quickly -- the more than 100-year-old church was forced to get up-to-speed with technology to stream services. He’s hoping that the church’s swift adaptation means other institutions can be upgraded quickly too.

“I pray that this can be the same for our public school kids on the wrong side of the digital divide," Adams said. "This crisis will inspire a greater commitment for technology to be infused into their curriculum.”

Adams’ Easter message reminds us there is always something to look forward to and this challenging time will not last forever.