Broken electrical pole closes Pontiac Trail west of New Hudson Airport in Lyon Township

Unknown when area will open back up to traffic

Natasha Dado, Web Producer

The Lyon Township Fire Department announced the road closure Monday afternoon. (Lyon Township Fire Department)

LYON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Pontiac Trail west of New Hudson Airport is closed due to a broken electrical pole, the Lyon Township Fire Department announced Monday afternoon.

As of now it is unknown when the area will open back up to traffic. Stay with ClickOnDetroit for traffic updates.

