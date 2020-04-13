Broken electrical pole closes Pontiac Trail west of New Hudson Airport in Lyon Township
Unknown when area will open back up to traffic
LYON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Pontiac Trail west of New Hudson Airport is closed due to a broken electrical pole, the Lyon Township Fire Department announced Monday afternoon.
As of now it is unknown when the area will open back up to traffic. Stay with ClickOnDetroit for traffic updates.
Check the traffic map here.
Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.