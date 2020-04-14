Body of Downriver father missing after fishing trip found; son still missing

SOUTH ROCKWOOD, Mich. – The body of a father from the Downriver area, who went missing during a fishing trip with his son more than two weeks ago, has been discovered.

Justin Oaks, 29, and his son, Jaxon, 6, left their home at about 9:45 a.m. on March 29 and launched their boat from the Downriver Marina and Campground in South Rockwood. Their boat was discovered about a week later.

On April 13, members of the Brownstown Township Police Department responded to a report from a local fisherman that a body had been located in the water near the mouth of Lake Erie. Members of the Downriver Dive Team assembled and recovered the body from the river. The body was positively identified as Justin Oaks.

Jaxon Oaks is still missing and is described as about 4 feet, 5 inches tall. He was last seen wearing a camouflage jacket.

Anyone with information is asked to call Michigan State Police at 734-242-3500.