Body of missing Downriver boy who disappeared during fishing trip found in Huron River

SOUTH ROCKWOOD, Mich. – The body of a 6-year-old boy who was missing after a fishing trip with his father last month was found Friday, police said.

A relative who was looking for Jaxon Oaks found a body in the Huron River. The body was identified as Jaxon after authorities pulled him from the water.

Jaxon and his father, Justin Oaks, 29, left their home at about 9:45 a.m. on March 29 and launched their boat from the Downriver Marina and Campground in South Rockwood.

Their boat was discovered about a week later. and Justin Oaks’ body was found April 13 near the moth of Lake Erie