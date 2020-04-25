46ºF

Body of missing Downriver boy who disappeared during fishing trip found in Huron River

Jaxon Oaks disappeared March 29

Amber Ainsworth, Web Producer

Jaxon and Justin Oaks
Jaxon and Justin Oaks (WDIV)

SOUTH ROCKWOOD, Mich. – The body of a 6-year-old boy who was missing after a fishing trip with his father last month was found Friday, police said.

A relative who was looking for Jaxon Oaks found a body in the Huron River. The body was identified as Jaxon after authorities pulled him from the water.

Jaxon and his father, Justin Oaks, 29, left their home at about 9:45 a.m. on March 29 and launched their boat from the Downriver Marina and Campground in South Rockwood.

Their boat was discovered about a week later. and Justin Oaks’ body was found April 13 near the moth of Lake Erie

