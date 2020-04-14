New website helps Michigan residents receive their federal stimulus checks

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Poverty Solutions at the University of Michigan announced a new website to help Michigan residents receive their federal stimulus checks.

Designed in partnership with Detroit nonprofit Civilla, the 2020 Coronavirus Stimulus Payment website takes people through a step-by-step process to ensure they’ve provided the IRS with information necessary to receive the funds.

While most people will receive their stimulus checks directly to their bank account or delivered through Social Security, Poverty Solutions at U-M is concerned about vulnerable residents that don’t file taxes, have bank accounts or a stable address.

“While eligibility for these funds is nearly universal, we are concerned about administrative procedures that could end up denying or delaying stimulus checks to the most vulnerable people,” said H. Luke Shaefer, director of Poverty Solutions and the Hermann and Amalie Kohn, Professor of Social Justice and Social Policy at U-M. “Relief measures must include provisions to ensure the timely delivery of aid to the people who need it most.”

The new stimulus payment website includes information on filing free tax returns, opening affordable bank accounts and providing a current address to the IRS.

Poverty Solutions says that among those earning less than half the poverty line, 57% are at risk of a missing or delayed stimulus payment.

“It is critical that Michigan residents know how to access the payments they’re eligible for," said Lena Selzer, design director at Civilla. “We want people to turn to this website as a reliable source of information on the COVID-19 stimulus payments.”

Click here to visit the 2020 Coronavirus Stimulus Payment website.

