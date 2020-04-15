Heat map reveals Detroit neighborhoods hardest hit by coronavirus (COVID-19)

DETROIT – We’re getting a closer look at which neighborhoods in Detroit have been hit hardest by coronavirus (COVID-19).

“So many of our loved ones are being affected by this,” Melanie Williams-Bowers said.

Williams-Bowers owns a business called GURU Public Relations. On any given day she is ripping and running from meeting to meeting while planning various events.

Recently, her busy schedule came to a complete stop. Just two weeks ago her father died from coronavirus.

“It happened so fast and so suddenly. My dad passed within hours. There are no words to describe what’s happening in our city," she said. "It’s happening right in our own back yards.”

Unfortunately, Detroit has the numbers to prove that. Local 4 has obtained the latest numbers of COVID-19 cases. As of Wednesday, Detroit has 7,020 cases and 424 deaths in the city alone.

The top three age groups of cases are as follows:

20% of cases are between the ages of 60-69

19% of cases are between the ages of 50-59

16% of cases are between the ages of 40-49

When it comes to coronavirus deaths in Detroit, African Americans make up 75.7 percent of total deaths.

A map on the city’s website shows most of the deaths are in District 1. That area is in and around West 7 Mile road.

District 2 is the Fitzgerald neighborhood.

About 55 percent of coronavirus cases in Detroit are women and almost 44 percent are men.

