Michigan to receive $89M in federal funding to aide K-12, colleges impacted by COVID-19

LANSING, Mich – Michigan K-12 schools and universities will receive $89.2 million from federal funding to help institutions hit hardest by the COVID-19 pandemic, officials announced Tuesday.

The governor’s Emergency Education Relief Fund, part of the federal CARES Act, is administered by the U.S. Department of Education. The funding will be used to provide emergency grants to schools, college and other educational organizations.

"It’s never been more important to ensure every Michigan student has access to a high-quality education, and this funding will help our continued efforts to provide remote and other critical educational services to all students in every corner of our state during the ongoing pandemic,” Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said in a statement. “In the weeks ahead, I will identify strategies that ensure this federal funding provides much-needed support to our schools hit hardest during this unprecedented crisis.”

Congresswoman Debbie Dingell (D-MI) announced April 10 announced colleges with campuses in Michigan’s 12th Congressional District would be receiving more than $66 million in emergency grants to help with any financial losses.

