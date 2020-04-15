Stimulus checks to be intercepted from Wayne County residents who owe child support

DETROIT – As Americans begin to receive their federal stimulus checks, the Wayne County Friend of the Court (FOC) is notifying residents that their payment may be intercepted if child support is owed.

The federal government approved a cash stimulus to provide to Americans due to the economic impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Click here to learn more about the stimulus payments.

Because the stimulus payments are being treated like a tax return, the funds are subject to be intercepted for child support arrearages, officials say.

The FOC says payers of child support will have their stimulus payment intercepted if they owe:

$150 or more if their child is receiving cash assistance or is in foster care, or

$500 or more if their child is receiving Medicaid only or is receiving no state assistance

Individuals paying child support can review information about their case by signing up here. Case-specific questions can be directed to Wayne County FOC at 844‑785‑7593.

