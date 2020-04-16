IRS confirms households will not have to repay stimulus check
DETROIT – Local 4′s Trust Index challenges the misinformation that there’s a catch to the stimulus checks.
Several videos online claim that you’ll eventually have to pay it back next year. The confusion on social media stems from some of the language used in the relief bill.
This is not true. You will not have to pay back the stimulus check.
