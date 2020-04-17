Detroit police seek to ID 2 men accused of breaking into vehicle, stealing registration

DETROIT – Police are asking for help identifying two suspects wanted in connection to a larceny from a vehicle that occurred on Detroit’s east side.

Police said it happened on Sunday at 4:36 a.m. Two unknown black men are accused of breaking into a vehicle parked on the driveway of a residence in the 5000 block of Courville.

Video shows the suspects searching a 2015 black Chevrolet Equinox. The owner reported that the 2020-2021 registration for the vehicle was taken.

The first suspect is described as tall and of slender build. He was wearing a black jacket, black cap, black jeans and black shoes.

The second suspect is described as tall and of slender build. He was wearing a red jacket with black sleeves, jeans and white gym shoes.

Police said both suspects fled the scene on foot.

Police are asking for anyone with information to come forward. Contact Detroit Police Department’s 5th Precinct Investigative Unit at 313-596-5540 or CRIMESTOPPERS at 1-800-SPEAK UP.