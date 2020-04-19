Benched: Michigan Linebacker Jordan Glasgow on preparing for a virtual NFL draft

DETROIT – Michigan linebacker Jordan Glasgow had a great senior year at Michigan. He made 89 tackles, seven for a loss. He hopes that was enough to prove to NFL teams to pick him in this year’s draft, because he couldn’t show them in person.

“It’s been a lot of facetime and zoom calls and on different apps,” Glasgow said. “It’s made it more difficult to have some good conversations. In person is the best way to do anything. Hopefully, I portrayed myself the way I want to portray myself in those interviews.”

That was the hope for the 6-1, 226-pound safety-turned-linebacker who hopes to start in special teams in the NFL.

“I would say to teams that I am a hard worker,” Glasgow said. “I’ve played three positions at Michigan. I will try my best wherever the team would put me at and I would do whatever that team would want to.”

Glasgow has one, but two brothers in the NFL. Brother Ryan plays for the Bengals. Brother Graham used to play for the Lions until he signed with the Broncos this year.

“They’re giving me some advice,” Glasgow said of his brothers. “I look at what they’re doing. I just watch them. I don’t ask a bunch of questions; I don’t have a laundry list of questions. I just follow suit.”

Jordan lives with Ryan in Ann Arbor. Graham lives next door. The three of them will watch the draft together because Jordan wasn’t bale to go home to Illinois to be with his family during the pandemic.

“The first two nights, I don’t think I need to pay attention,” Glasgow joked. “The third day I’ll obviously be watching here with high hopes. I’ll be here with both of my brothers.”

Glasgow said he will always be a Michigan Wolverine wherever he ends up. He’ll also always dislike MSU.

