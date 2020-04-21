CVS Health to provide drive-thru rapid COVID-19 testing in Dearborn

DEARBORN, Mich. – The Michigan governor announced Tuesday a partnership with CVS Health to provide drive-through rapid COVID-19 testing in Dearborn.

According to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s office, COVID-19 testing will be conducted in the parking lot of the Henry Ford Centennial Library -- 16301 Michigan Ave. -- at no cost to eligible Michiganders. A doctor’s referral is not required.

The governor’s office says the site will test 500-750 residents daily who are experiencing certain COVID-19-related symptoms and risk factors as defined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Drive-through testing is available by appointment seven days a week.

Residents are required to be pre-screened and register for a test at cvs.com/minuteclinic/covid-19-testing

“We need COVID-19 testing now more than ever to get an accurate count of infections to help us continue flattening the curve of this unprecedented pandemic in every corner of our state,” reads a statement from Whitmer. “Our partnership with CVS Health is a significant step toward speeding up Michigan’s recovery and getting Michiganders back to a sense of normalcy in their daily lives.”

Health care providers will be on-site to oversee testing. Testing will be conducted using the new Abbot ID NOW™ COVID-19 test, which recently received emergency use authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the fastest detection of the virus. The state is also providing security, personal protective equipment supplies for the team administering the tests, and on-the-ground logistics.

Patients are required to stay in their vehicles at the testing site. The testing process takes about 30 minutes from the collection of the swab to the delivery of results.