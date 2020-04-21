Police identify man killed by hit-and-run driver while crossing 8 Mile Road in Southfield
Steven Hubbard killed April 14
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – Police have identified a man who was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver while trying to cross 8 Mile Road in Southfield, according to authorities.
Officials said the crash happened at 8:53 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of westbound 8 Mile Road and Lahser Road in Southfield.
Steven Hubbard, 53, of Detroit, tried to cross westbound 8 Mile Road west of Lahser when he was struck by a vehicle, possibly a silver sedan, according to authorities.
The sedan continued west on 8 Mile Road after hitting Hubbard, police said.
Officers found bystanders trying to perform CPR on Hubbard. Medical officials arrived and took him to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to police.
Southfield police are investigating the crash. Anyone with information is asked to call the department at 248-796-5500.
