Veterans group donates masks to Detroit VA hospital
800 masks have been donated to hospital staff
DETROIT – Veterans from the Detroit #9 Chapter of the Vietnam Veterans of America are donating masks to the John Dingell Veterans Administration Medical Center to support the center’s coronavirus (COVID-19) response.
Vietnam veteran Greg Hansen and his wife, Hang, are making the masks at ALJ Tailoring in Novi. Hang makes roughly three masks per hour in two styles: a surgical mask with a filter and a fabric mask.
The chapter delivered 300 masks last week and another 500 masks on Tuesday to hospital staff, officials said.
“It is through the efforts of community partners (…) that allow us to continue the quality care and services that we need to provide our deserving veterans,” said William Browning, the chief of volunteer and community relations for VA Medical Center.
The chapter reimburses the Hansens for the cost of materials used to sew the masks, officials said.
Chapter members gave thanks to first responders at the hospital by installing a “thank you” sign.
According to the National Center for Veterans Analysis and Statistics and the U.S. Census, the largest group of veterans in Michigan is comprised of 200,000 Vietnam-era veterans.
