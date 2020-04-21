Veterans group donates masks to Detroit VA hospital

(Detroit Chapter #9 of the Vietnam Veterans of America)

DETROIT – Veterans from the Detroit #9 Chapter of the Vietnam Veterans of America are donating masks to the John Dingell Veterans Administration Medical Center to support the center’s coronavirus (COVID-19) response.

Vietnam veteran Greg Hansen and his wife, Hang, are making the masks at ALJ Tailoring in Novi. Hang makes roughly three masks per hour in two styles: a surgical mask with a filter and a fabric mask.

The chapter delivered 300 masks last week and another 500 masks on Tuesday to hospital staff, officials said.

Veterans George Adams (left) and Gary Hansen (center) hand off donated cloth masks to William Browning (right) of the John Dingell Veterans Administration Medical Center in Detroit on April 21, 2020. (Detroit Chapter #9 of the Vietnam Veterans of America)

“It is through the efforts of community partners (…) that allow us to continue the quality care and services that we need to provide our deserving veterans,” said William Browning, the chief of volunteer and community relations for VA Medical Center.

The chapter reimburses the Hansens for the cost of materials used to sew the masks, officials said.

Chapter members gave thanks to first responders at the hospital by installing a “thank you” sign.

Members from the Detroit Chapter #9 of the Vietnam Veterans of America stand in front of a newly-installed "thank you" sign at the John Dingell Veterans Administration Medical Center amid the coronavirus pandemic. (Detroit Chapter #9 of the Vietnam Veterans of America)

According to the National Center for Veterans Analysis and Statistics and the U.S. Census, the largest group of veterans in Michigan is comprised of 200,000 Vietnam-era veterans.

