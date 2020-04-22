Detroit man charged with murder in connection with violent high-speed crash

DETROIT – A man is facing charges in connection with a high-speed crash that killed two people and injured a teenage girl Sunday in Detroit.

Police said 34-year-old Desean James Gee crossed the center line and ran a red light before his Lincoln Continental struck a Kia Optima driving north on Outer Drive as he drove west on Lyndon Street.

Police said the Kia caught on fire.

READ: Video shows aftermath of violent Detroit crash that killed 2, hospitalized girl

Two men inside the vehicle, Adrian Thomas Bascom, 40, and Jalen Kristopher Whitlock, 27, were killed. A 14-year-old girl was hurt.

Gee is charged with two counts of second-degree murder, two counts of reckless driving causing death and one count of reckless driving causing serious impairment of a bodily function.

Watch a previous report below: