Detroit man charged with murder in connection with violent high-speed crash

2 men died

Amber Ainsworth, Web Producer

Desean James Gee
Desean James Gee (WDIV)

DETROIT – A man is facing charges in connection with a high-speed crash that killed two people and injured a teenage girl Sunday in Detroit.

Police said 34-year-old Desean James Gee crossed the center line and ran a red light before his Lincoln Continental struck a Kia Optima driving north on Outer Drive as he drove west on Lyndon Street.

Police said the Kia caught on fire.

Two men inside the vehicle, Adrian Thomas Bascom, 40, and Jalen Kristopher Whitlock, 27, were killed. A 14-year-old girl was hurt.

Gee is charged with two counts of second-degree murder, two counts of reckless driving causing death and one count of reckless driving causing serious impairment of a bodily function.

