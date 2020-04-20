Video shows aftermath of violent Detroit crash that killed 2, hospitalized girl

DETROIT – Facebook video shows the aftermath of violent car crash that killed two and sent a 14-year-old girl to a hospital on Sunday.

According to authorities, the collision happened near the intersection of Lyndon Street and Outer Drive. A 34-year-old man was driving a Lincoln Continental west on Lyndon Street and struck a Kia Optima driving north on Outer Drive. The impact caused the vehicles to collide with a Buick, whose driver was taken to a hospital.

“That car came through here doing at least 100 miles. I heard the big boom. Looked out the window. Car on fire,” Katherine Richardson said.

Police said the collision caused the Kia to ignite into flames. Police said two men inside the Kia died and a 14-year-old girl -- who was a passenger -- was rushed to a hospital.

Richardson said people rushed to get the girl out of the burning vehicle. Brandon Kenney was one of the people who rushed to help, he said he couldn’t let the girl die in such a horrible way.

“I pulled over. I jumped out. It seemed like the other guys that were there just quit. And I ran over, I grabbed her and i just told her, ‘I’m gonna get you out this car,’” Kenney said. “Just seeing that little girl. I’ve got kids of my own. That’s messing with me now.”

The girl was pulled from the vehicle. She is in critical condition.

“If you was out here, to hear that baby scream and holler for help -- but was so helpless. You wouldn’t want to speed no more if you had to relive that. for her to lose her family 'cause of an idiot. It’s sad,” Richardson said.

Local 4 is waiting on toxicology reports and an accident report from police to show what led up to the crash.