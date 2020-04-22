Detroit Pistons, Detroit Youth Choir honor health care workers with song

DETROIT – Joined by players of the Detroit Pistons, the Detroit Youth Choir released a recording of the song “Stand by Me” Wednesday to honor doctors, nurses and health care professionals on the front lines battling COVID-19.

In the video released, DYC members are singing remotely as they shelter in place. Also in the video are current and former Detroit Pistons guards Isiah Thomas, Joe Dumars, Chauncey Billups, Richard “Rip” Hamilton, Dave Bing and Derrick Rose.

The video can be seen above.

Pistons owner Tom Gores, Palace Sports and Entertainment vice chairman Arn Tellem and the Detroit Pistons made a donation of $250,000 to the Community Foundation of Southeast Michigan’s COVID-19 health fund in alongside the video’s release. Funds will be used to help address urgent health-related needs in the community.

The video also serves as a public service announcement encouraging residents to abide by the State of Michigan’s “Stay Home, Stay Safe” executive order.

Anyone who believes they might have coronavirus should follow the CDC guidelines. Michigan.gov has a list of resources available to those concerned about COVID-19.

