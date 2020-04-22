Founders laying off 163 workers in Michigan due to coronavirus (COVID-19)

DETROIT – Founders Brewing Company announced Wednesday that it will lay off 163 workers in Michigan due to the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis.

Founders officials said the mass layoff is intended to last less than six months, but due to the uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus pandemic, the layoff is considered “indefinite.”

The layoffs will affect workers at the Detroit Taproom on Charlotte Street and the Grand Rapids Taproom and Company Store on Grandville Avenue Southwest, the company announced.

Founders said the expected date for the mass layoff is May 3. A list of the affected job titles and positions at both locations was sent to workers.

“There are no bumping rights available to the employees involved,” the message says. “Affected employees are not represented by a union. Greater advance notice of this mass layoff was not given because of the unforeseeable business circumstances provision in the WARN Act. This provision applies because the scope of the COVID-19 pandemic in Michigan, the continuing restrictions on bar, restaurant and other retail operations to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the continuing restrictions on Founders’ retail business was not reasonably foreseeable at the time notice was required under the WARN Act.”

Company officials said they had hoped to avoid layoffs, but the pandemic ultimately made this unavoidable.