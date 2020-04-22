34ºF

Frustration continues as Michiganders struggle to apply for unemployment amid COVID-19 pandemic

DETROIT – Michiganders have been struggling to apply for unemployment during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The system has been overwhelmed as the outbreak has left many people without work.

Michigan Sen. Lana Theis and an unemployment liaison hosted a teleconference Tuesday night to answer questions.

Watch the full report above.

