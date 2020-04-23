41ºF

Detroit police seek man who broke into business with truck to steal oil

Man backed truck into door

Amber Ainsworth, Web Producer

Tags: Detroit, Detroit's East Side, Crime, Local, Wayne County, Break In, Detroit Police, DPD, Detroit Crime, Theft
Detroit police are looking for this man after he allegedly broke into a business and stole oil April 20, 2020. (WDIV)

DETROIT – Police are looking for a man who broke into a Detroit business Monday to steal oil.

The man backed a 2018 white Chevrolet Trax into a door of a business in the 17200 block of Harper Avenue at about 1:30 a.m., police said.

Once the man got inside, he stole oil and fled in the truck.

He is described as black with a medium complexion. He is about 5 feet, 10 inches to 6 feet tall. He was last seen wearing a tan baseball cap, a blue shirt and ripped tan pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s 5th Precinct at 313-596-5540 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

