Detroit police seek man who broke into business with truck to steal oil

DETROIT – Police are looking for a man who broke into a Detroit business Monday to steal oil.

The man backed a 2018 white Chevrolet Trax into a door of a business in the 17200 block of Harper Avenue at about 1:30 a.m., police said.

Once the man got inside, he stole oil and fled in the truck.

He is described as black with a medium complexion. He is about 5 feet, 10 inches to 6 feet tall. He was last seen wearing a tan baseball cap, a blue shirt and ripped tan pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s 5th Precinct at 313-596-5540 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.