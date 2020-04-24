Man shoots girlfriend to death in Pontiac
Woman shot multiple times
PONTIAC, Mich. – Authorities said a man shot his girlfriend to death Friday morning in Pontiac.
The 42-year-old victim was found at a home in the 100 block of Osmun Street, deputies with the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office said.
The woman suffered multiple gunshot wounds, authorities said, and her death was ruled a homicide by the medical examiner.
The shooter was arrested at the scene.
Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.