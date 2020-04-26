Pontiac man charged with homicide after confessing to shooting girlfriend

PONTIAC, Mich. – A 46-year-old man from Pontiac was charged with homicide on Saturday after confessing to shooting his girlfriend on Friday.

Police said Roderick Junior Washington called authorities on Friday and said that he killed his girlfriend. Roderick told deputies that he shot his 43-year-old girlfriend of 18 years and that her body could be found in a vehicle in the 100 block of Osmun Street.

Oakland County deputies located the girlfriend’s body inside of a red SUV parked on the side of the street. An autopsy revealed the victim, a woman from Pontiac, died from a gunshot wound to the head, officials said.

Police say Roderick confessed to shooting his girlfriend twice after a brief altercation in her vehicle.

Washington was arrested at the scene on Friday and was arraigned on Saturday. He has been lodged at the Oakland County Jail.

Officials say Washington was charged with the following:

Count 1: Homicide – Open Murder – Life Felony

Count 2: Possession of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony – 2 year Felony

Count 3: Weapons – Firearm – Possession by a Felon – 5 year Felony

Count 4: Possession of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony – 2 year Felony

Washington was denied bail, officials said. He has another court appearance scheduled for Monday.

Police say Washington has prior convictions for possession of a controlled substance, malicious destruction of property over $1,000, receiving and concealing stolen property and breaking and entering.