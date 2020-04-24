Ride for Skylar: Detroit first responders honor 5-year-old girl lost to coronavirus

DETROIT – One of the most heartbreaking stories out of the coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis has been of the death of 5-year-old Skylar Herbert.

She was the first child to die from COVID-19 in Michigan. Her parents are both first responders, and on Friday, first responders paid tribute to her.

Her mother, LaVondria Herbert, was 41 years old when she had Skylar. LaVondira Herbert worked at the Detroit Police Department.

“To know her was to love her. She was a beautiful spirit. She was friendly, she was loving, she was caring, she was funny. Just a really happy 5-year-old,” her mother said. “We just want everyone to know that she was a beautiful little girl.”

Her father is a Detroit firefighter. He’s imploring people to follow the stay-at-home order.

“We have to let the world know that this virus doesn’t care what age you are, what nationality you are, what political preference you have. It’s serious. And it will devastate you,” her father said.