SMART requires masks for Metro Detroit riders and makes minor route adjustments

SMART will require all riders to wear masks starting immediately

Next round of service adjustments are effective Monday, April 27 and include late night service cuts and other minor routes adjustments Includes several major routes (complete list below): 200, 261, 450/460, 461/462, 510, 560, 561/563 and 610

SMART provides critical service for those who have to make essential trips only

Anyone who is sick should not leave the house or ride transit

Updates on SMART service can be found at www.smartbus.org

DETROIT – Starting Monday, SMART will eliminate many late night trips on its weekday, Saturday and Sunday schedules.

In addition, Sunday service has been reduced to operate every 60–90 minutes.

These latest adjustments are part of its continued efforts to ensure essential trips to work and other life-sustaining activities can be provided reliably, while maintaining full staff response capabilities as conditions or needs change.

Riders should check the website given above to verify the trips which have been affected and the new schedule lookup for the following routes:

125 Fort Street

200 Michigan

261 FAST Michigan

280 Middlebelt

330 Grand River

415 Greenfield

450/460 Woodward Avenue

461/462 FAST Woodward Avenue

495 John R

510 Van Dyke

560 Gratiot

561/563 FAST Gratiot

610 Kercheval

710 Nine Mile

730 Ten Mile

760 Thirteen/Fourteen Mile

SMART has made several route adjustments to reflect the approximately 80 percent reduction in ridership since mid-March, and continues to monitor trends for employers and employees alike to ensure service can meet the demand. Currently, there is low to no ridership on these late night routes, and these adjustments will allow SMART to better balance the daytime service on higher ridership routes.

”Our reduced ridership has held steady over these past few weeks, even after two service reductions and several weeks of the Stay Home, Stay Safe order,” said Robert Cramer, Deputy General Manager.

“The vast majority of these remaining riders are headed to and from essential jobs or on trips for life-sustaining supplies, medication and treatments. Our mission for the coming weeks is to keep a reliable option for those trips in place while reminding riders to follow social distancing guidelines and wear appropriate face coverings. Working closely with our drivers, we are eliminating late night service and scaling back Sunday service while increasing drivers and buses available to fill in on daytime routes that are still seeing significant ridership.”

In addition, starting immediately SMART requests riders to adhere to the Governors Executive Order which ‘Requires people to wear homemade, non-medical grade face coverings when they enter enclosed public spaces.’

SMART has already required its drivers to wear a mask or face covering while operating a vehicle; this new policy will further ensure the safety of all riders and drivers and allow SMART to provide reliable transportation to meet the demand and need for essential trips and essential workers.

SMART has already instituted a similar policy for its Connector paratransit riders including health screenings of passengers prior to pick up. Connector service is an essential service for many who are unable to use fixed route buses to get to dialysis treatments as well make other critical trips for groceries and medications.

Do Your Part to Limit the Spread of COVID-19

SMART service is for those riders making essential trips as defined by the Governor’s Executive Order. SMART continues to take active steps to prevent the spread of the virus and riders have a responsibility to consider the health not only of themselves but for our drivers and riding public. If you are ill or experiencing any of the symptoms of COVID-19 – stay home, and do not ride public transit.

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 37,203 as of Sunday, including 3,274 deaths. State officials have reported a total of 8,342 recoveries.

Meanwhile, the global death toll tops 200,000 as some virus lockdowns ease.

Michigan’s governor has extended the stay-at-home order through May 15. However, she is allowing some businesses to reopen under strict guidelines.