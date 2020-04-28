Landscapers, greeneries getting back in business after coronavirus restrictions lightened

ARMADA, Mich. – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has already eased restrictions on some businesses, including landscapers and greeneries.

As a result, Monday was reopening day for one business owner who’s been arguing all along that he could do his job safely.

Goldner Walsh Garden and Home in Pontiac was packed Monday, as customers took advantage of the ability to go out and do something as normal as buying spring plants.

Even if feeling normal now means wearing gloves and masks and following directional arrows on floors and doors, it was still a welcome change.

As a nursery and landscaping business with the go-ahead to reopen, Goldner Walsh Garden and Home could have been back in business Friday, but the owner waited until Monday.

The lightened restrictions also meant a puff of steam in the supply chain engine of agriculture. Graystone Gardens in Armada made its first delivery of pansies for the season.

Customers now have pansies to buy, and commerce will begin to slowly get on track.

This is not simply a “run and grab something” proposition. There is a protocol, and customers are following it, according to the business owners.

Some customers are buying for the first time to support a small business.

