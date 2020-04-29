Family says Sinai-Grace lost father’s personal belongings after COVID-19 death

DETROIT – A family is still in shock after losing their father to COVID-19 over a month ago.

Krystal Harper didn’t just lose her father, she also lost his belongings that were with him when he went to the hospital.

James Harper went to Sinai-Grace Hospital on March 14. He died 10 days later.

The family is grieving and they’re upset that his personal belongings are now missing from the hospital. His clothes, glasses, iPad and Bible have gone missing.

Krystal Harper’s sister works for the Detroit Medical Center -- she said all of his items would be logged and security would trace their every move within the facility.

“I told her the bible was more important than anything," Krystal Harper said. “My father, he asked for the bible -- the one he always carried.”

She said she’s not looking for a refund, she just wants the bible back.

Other families who had loved ones pass away at Sinai-Grace said their belongings have gone missing too. A hospital so overwhelmed that bodies were being stacked up wherever room could be found for them inside.

A member of the Sinai-Grace Community Advisory Board said the hospital is vital to Detroit’s west side -- an area hit hard by COVID-19 -- and staff is working had to correct its issues.

“Sinai-Grace is working hard to be the best," Verda Roberts said. "They walked us through, showing us the changes they are making -- all the different things they are doing.”

