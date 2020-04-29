‘Governor just shut us down’: Canterbury Village postpones drive-in movie nights scheduled during COVID-19 pandemic

LAKE ORION, Mich. – Canterbury Village is postponing drive-in movies that were scheduled this week and next week.

The postponement announcement was posted to the Canterbury Village Facebook page with the message that the “governor just shut us down.”

According to the post, the governor halted the event.

All tickets that were already purchased will be valid on rescheduled nights. Refunds will be issued to those who cannot make the new dates. Email support@bigtickets.com for refunds.

Below are the new dates: